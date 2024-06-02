Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 3,396 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 241.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 266,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,722. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

