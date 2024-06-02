Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,802 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5,005.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.39. The stock had a trading volume of 801,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

