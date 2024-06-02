Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,083,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,711. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

