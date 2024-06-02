Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.15 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $253.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average is $256.85. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

