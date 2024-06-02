Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 187,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,784,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

