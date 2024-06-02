Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PHM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.32. 3,452,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.