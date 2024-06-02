Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pool by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded up $7.42 on Friday, hitting $363.55. 383,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

