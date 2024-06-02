Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 274,766 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Mister Car Wash worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $80,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 10.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 2,259,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,046. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,944.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,425 shares of company stock worth $624,391 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

