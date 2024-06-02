Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 26,095 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of AptarGroup worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.69. 358,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

