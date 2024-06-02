Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 411,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

