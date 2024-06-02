Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BPYPO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

