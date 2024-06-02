Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BPYPO stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.00.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
