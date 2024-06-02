Brokers Offer Predictions for Universal Display Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $29,797,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,888.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

