Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,328.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,218.25. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

