British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
British Land Stock Up 1.1 %
BTLCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.
About British Land
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.