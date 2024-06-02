British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0953 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

British Land Stock Up 1.1 %

BTLCY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

