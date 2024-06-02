British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Sells £55,668.34 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.35), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,096.22).

On Monday, April 15th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £151.60 ($193.61).

On Thursday, March 14th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 40 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.04).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 437.80 ($5.59) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 441 ($5.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 396.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.90, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,932.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLND. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.34) to GBX 460 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.52) to GBX 405 ($5.17) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.80 ($5.08).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

