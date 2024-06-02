Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 31,061 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,061 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $92,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $225,800,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. 7,410,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

