Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 22,332 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 5.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $100,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 330.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.08. 13,548,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.39. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.