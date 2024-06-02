Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $86.30 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $86,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in American Tower by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 184,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 138,728 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,476. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

