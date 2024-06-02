Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,467. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,541 shares of company stock worth $102,598. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Brightcove by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 88,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

