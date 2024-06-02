Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $10.02. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 880 shares changing hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

