BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $47.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

