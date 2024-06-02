Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
BNTGF stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.
Brenntag Company Profile
