Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGF stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

