Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,600,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after buying an additional 782,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 951,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

