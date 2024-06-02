Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.60. 4,174,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.14. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

