Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $662,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,958,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Archrock by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 686,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Archrock by 696.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 591,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,714,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,803,000 after purchasing an additional 527,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 110.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 509,862 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

