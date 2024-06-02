Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $2.45 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. MongoDB comprises 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $73.94 on Friday, hitting $236.06. 10,987,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,161. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.29.

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.