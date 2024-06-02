Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $9,828,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of BKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 593,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,115. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

