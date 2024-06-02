Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Wingstop makes up about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $80,423,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 4.5 %

Wingstop stock traded down $17.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.65. The stock had a trading volume of 674,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.72.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock worth $3,150,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.