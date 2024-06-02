Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 51.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 885,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. PVH’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

