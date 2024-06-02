Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $9.97 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 565,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,972,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 19,745,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

