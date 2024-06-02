Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

DIS stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. 14,735,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259,025. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

