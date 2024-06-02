Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Cable One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cable One by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.94 and a 1-year high of $749.00.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

