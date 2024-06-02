Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $2.47 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Expedia Group comprises about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,928 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. 2,272,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,316. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

