Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $2.07 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DECK traded up $11.34 on Friday, reaching $1,093.92. 573,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $888.70 and a 200-day moving average of $809.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $464.25 and a 52-week high of $1,095.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $16,922,971. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

