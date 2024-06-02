Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 1,210,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

