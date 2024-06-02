Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 708,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

