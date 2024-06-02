Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of BXP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.67. 2,268,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,032. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

