Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $153.00 at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.78.

BAH stock opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

