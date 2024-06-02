Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

