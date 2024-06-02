BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD) Announces $0.22 Dividend

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of XEMD opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.
About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.