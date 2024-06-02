BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $100.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 772,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after acquiring an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

