BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
