BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.