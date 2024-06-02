BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $13.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $921.46. 504,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $961.83 and a 200 day moving average of $911.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

