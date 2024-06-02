BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

