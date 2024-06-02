BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,802,231,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,787,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,895,000 after acquiring an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,984,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,143,004,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,757,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,829,000 after purchasing an additional 352,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $13.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.37. 6,694,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.59 and a 200-day moving average of $509.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

