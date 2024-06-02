BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. 8,762,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

