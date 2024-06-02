BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBR traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,393. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

