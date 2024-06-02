BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 217,792 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,573,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 570,712 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.