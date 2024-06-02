BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,026,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

