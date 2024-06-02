Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BALI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $28.98.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.